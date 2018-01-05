New York snow storm delays Giants interview with Eric Studesville

Getty Images

The winter storms that have afflicted the Eastern Seaboard have now impacted the New York Giants’ search for a new head coach.

According to Tom Canavan of the Associated Press, the Giants were set to interview former Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday. That meeting has been pushed to next week due to the winter storms.

General manager Dave Gettleman will be in Massachusetts for interviews with New England Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia. Interviews with Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks are expected as well.

Studesville was let go by the Broncos staff on Monday. He had previously served as interim head coach of the Broncos when McDaniels was fired in 2010 before returning to New England.