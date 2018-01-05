Packers want to interview Eric DeCosta for G.M.

AP

The Packers have reportedly been rebuffed in their attempt to interview Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton for their opening at General Manager, but he isn’t the only candidate outside the organization they’d like to interview.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Packers want to interview Ravens assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta as well. It is unknown whether DeCosta will interview.

DeCosta has had other opportunities to interview for General Manager positions in recent years, but has consistently passed on them to remain in Baltimore as General Manager Ozzie Newsome’s top lieutenant in the personnel department. He joined the Ravens in 1996 and has been in his current position since 2012.

The Packers are interviewing three in-house candidates — Russ Ball, Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf — in addition to any outside candidates that sit down with the team.