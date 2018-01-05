Packers want to interview Eric DeCosta for G.M.

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
AP

The Packers have reportedly been rebuffed in their attempt to interview Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton for their opening at General Manager, but he isn’t the only candidate outside the organization they’d like to interview.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Packers want to interview Ravens assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta as well. It is unknown whether DeCosta will interview.

DeCosta has had other opportunities to interview for General Manager positions in recent years, but has consistently passed on them to remain in Baltimore as General Manager Ozzie Newsome’s top lieutenant in the personnel department. He joined the Ravens in 1996 and has been in his current position since 2012.

The Packers are interviewing three in-house candidates — Russ Ball, Brian Gutekunst and Eliot Wolf — in addition to any outside candidates that sit down with the team.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Packers want to interview Eric DeCosta for G.M.

  4. It just sounds to me like Mark Murphy, or whoever is calling the shots, is really angry about the fact that when Aaron Rodgers got hurt, the organization went from a model organization to an embarrassment. Nobody like Paton or DeCosta is going to come in without completely cleaning house. The Packers have a certain way, the Ron Wolf way, of doing things, and everyone thought it was that system that was responsible for all of Green Bay’s success. Then Rodgers went down, and the stuff is hitting the fan. If Murphy wants to move on from the status quo, now is the time to do it. This could get interesting. Aaron Rodgers’ injury spoiled the party, and Murphy has to clean up the mess.

  5. If hired, I’m sure he’d shore up the defense, but leave the questionable characters that the Ravens have harbored back in Baltimore.

  6. I would like to stay in the Ron Wolf tree, but I don’t know that I want any of Ted’s assistants. I’d see what it would take to get John Schneider or Reggie McKenzie. But if they decide to go outside I could think of a lot worse than a disciple of Ozzie Newsome. The Ravens seem to be a pretty well run organization.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!