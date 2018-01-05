Panthers take Jonathan Stewart off the injury report

Getty Images

The Panthers were without a pair of key players for the regular season finale, who have healed quickly.

The Panthers took running back Jonathan Stewart (back) and safety Kurt Coleman (ankle) off the injury report altogether, which means they’ll be fine for Sunday’s wild card game against the Saints. Both players missed last week’s regular season finale.

Having Stewart back is a particular benefit, since their offense couldn’t survive the absence of downfield passing targets and their most physical runner at the same time.

The Panthers listed guard Trai Turner as questionable, and coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Turner was going through the final stage of the concussion protocol today by seeing the independent neurologist. Turner has missed the last thee games.

Left tackle Matt Kalil, wide receiver Devin Funchess and backup quarterback Derek Anderson are listed as questionable, but they’re as healthy as they could hope for entering the playoffs (other than all the receivers on IR, of course).