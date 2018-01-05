Raiders to (re)introduce Gruden on Tuesday

Getty Images

Well there’s a friggin’ surprise.

Six days after he was first linked to a job that was not yet vacant, Jon Gruden is the new coach of the Raiders.

Per multiple reports, the Raiders will (re)introduce Gruden at a Tuesday press conference as the team’s next head coach.

As noted last night, the timeline and circumstances strongly suggest that the Raiders had an agreement in principle with Gruden before firing Jack Del Rio. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart was asked during a Friday media briefing whether it’s permissible for a team to reach an agreement with a new coach before firing an old one; Lockhart didn’t have an answer, but he promised to provide one.

Regardless, the Raiders are providing the Raiders fans with a new coach, and the NFL with a lot more intrigue.