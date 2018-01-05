Rams’ Blake Countess gets $48,620 fine for hit on Marquise Goodwin

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 5, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
Rams safety Blake Countess got off without a suspension for his brutal hit on 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin on Sunday, but he did get steep fine.

The NFL fined Countess $48,620 for the hit.

It’s the second time in five weeks that Countess has been hit with a fine for knocking a defenseless receiver out of a game, having previously done it to Saints tight end Coby Fleener. This time his fine was doubled from last time.

Countess makes a base salary of $540,000, which comes out to $31,765 a week. That means Countess was actually fined more than he got paid for the 49ers game, which means he’ll be able to have that fine reduced on appeal. Big fines for lower-paid players are typically reduced to 25 percent of a game check for a first offense, and 50 percent of a game check for a subsequent offense. So Countess will likely be fined about $15,882, or 50 percent of his game check, after his appeal.

The big question is, Why wasn’t Countess suspended? His illegal hits have now given concussions to two players in five weeks. He’s lucky the NFL is letting him play in the Rams’ playoff game tomorrow night.

12 responses to “Rams’ Blake Countess gets $48,620 fine for hit on Marquise Goodwin

  1. He should not have been suspended.
    He was aiming for the chest and unfortunateley the receiver ducked down into the hit.
    Fine yes.
    But you can’t suspend players because the receiver ducked down.

    That is nonsense. I saw this play and it was one of the most violent I have ever seen. This guy should’ve been suspended.He came in flying in and there is no way he was aiming for his chest. Not a chance.

  5. You sure can……ask others. They want the wunderkind to win a game in the playoffs so they can bestow Coach of the Year on him before his inevitable fall from grace next season. As long as he keeps reading the defense for the guy playing QB his “system” will fail.

  7. He should have been suspended. How many players is he going to give concussions to? UGH That hit was extremely brutal.

  9. It’s LA….they have hundreds of millions invested in a team that cannot sell out a playoff game 24 hours prior to kick off. It is important that the Rams win a game or two……not going to suspend a starter when its in NFL’s best financial interest to have them win as often as they can pretty simple guys.

  11. Duck…don’t duck…it was still a violent hit to a “defenseless” player. In other words, he was focusing on the ball and didn’t have enough time to brace himself after the catch for the hit and never saw it coming.
    I liken it to someone sucker punching you in the back of the head. I love good hard hitting football as much as anyone, but let the guy see it coming, don’t hit him like that when he doesn’t even see it coming.
    It’s the rule…and it’s a good rule.

  12. Are you allowed to launch yourself into a defenseless receiver who is looking back towards the ball or not?

    No? Then he should be suspended. Get some consistency NFL

