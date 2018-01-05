Rams expecting Mark Barron back in the lineup this week

Getty Images

The Rams were able to rest a number of players last week, but linebacker Mark Barron‘s been on the mend even longer.

The good news for them is they think he’s going to be ready to get back on the field Saturday against the Falcons.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams coach Sean McVay said he expected Barron to be ready to start this week, after missing most of the last three games.

Barron left the Week 15 game against the Seahawks, and sat out of the following week against the Titans with an Achilles problem. He was held out last week, along with many others.

“I feel great,” Barron said. “I mean I’m not 100 percent, but this actually probably is the best I’ve felt in a couple of months, so I’m feeling pretty good.”

The Rams have been monitoring Barron’s health all year, as he didn’t play in the preseason and was limited in camp. He described his situation as “just a lot of little nagging things that I have going on.”

When well, he’s been productive, leading them in tackles and picking off three passes.