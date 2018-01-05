Ravens hire James Urban as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Ravens had Marty Mornhinweg doing double duty as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, but that won’t be the case next season.

Mornhinweg is back as offensive coordinator and the Ravens announced on Friday that they have hired James Urban as their quarterbacks coach. Urban spent the last seven years as the Bengals wide receivers coach, which Ravens coach John Harbaugh said provided plenty of opportunities to admire his work.

“Playing the Bengals twice a year, we’ve seen what a good job James does,” Harbaugh said. “He’s highly regarded around the league, including by [General Manager] Ozzie [Newsome] and Marty [Mornhinweg]. We were all excited when he became available.”

Harbaugh and Mornhinweg have other ties to Urban as well. Urban was on the Eagles staff from 2004-2010 and worked under Mornhinweg as the quarterbacks coach in his final two seasons. Harbaugh was also on Philadelphia’s staff as special teams coordinator before getting the Ravens job in 2008.