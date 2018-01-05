Reggie McKenzie turned down chance to interview for Packers

Jon Gruden might be getting all the money, but Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie must feel pretty secure about the influence he’ll have there in the future.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, McKenzie turned down the chance to interview for the vacancy in Green Bay.

With Gruden getting a 10-year deal which could be worth $100 million, it would have been easy to presume he had the run of the place, and would have made any personnel man less secure.

The fact that a G.M. isn’t interested in a lateral move isn’t remarkable, but McKenzie’s roots are with the Packers.

He worked in their front office for 18 years, beginning as a scout and rising to director of football operations under Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson. He was hired by the Raiders in 2012.

It also shows that the Packers are aiming high and aren’t merely content to promote one of their internal candidates, coupled with their interest in Ravens assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta.

16 responses to “Reggie McKenzie turned down chance to interview for Packers

  1. With Aaron Rodgers possibly jumping ship and, according to Bob McGinn, possibly McCarthy resigning, why would ANYONE want to jump into the mess created in GB by an inept group of Directors and their President?

  2. Reggie has the Raiders heading in the right direction….the last thing you want as a raider fan is to have Gruden making personnel decisions.

    Go Raiders!!!! Go Reggie!!

  3. Reggie Knows exactly “Whats Up”….All he would have been is their Rooney rule Interview

    Russ Ball is Ted Thompson Jr and Ted will still be pulling the strings

    The Hiring of Ball could lead to McCarthy’s resignation & Rodgers forcing a trade before the draft.

    1265 is even MORE of a mess than it has been since the Seattle debacle.

  4. If he bails for GB now, he doesn’t have much of a legacy in his first GM job. I can see him wanting to follow thru on what he’s built and hope Gruden is the man to take them all the way. I doubt Gruden was even available when he hired Del Rio.

  5. I don’t think I’d read too much into this. McKenzie wasn’t comfortable in Green Bay, and they were happy when he left. There are probably other teams waiting to see what happens with Reggie. I don’t think he’s staying in Oakland.

  6. Why would anyone want to go be the GM in Green Bay? Once Rodgers is gone, the Packers will become the next Cleveland Browns of the NFL. It;s just the facts. What athletes will want to move there with no Big name QB when they can live in Miami, NY, LA, or any other city that has things to offer other than ice fishing.

  8. charliecharger says:
    January 5, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    I don’t think I’d read too much into this. McKenzie wasn’t comfortable in Green Bay, and they were happy when he left
    – – – – – – – – — – – – — —
    Ok there Mr Charger, makes complete sense that he worked there for 18 years, and they wanted him back. It’s employees who last 1 to 2 years that they really love.

  10. ketchupaholic says:
    January 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Why would anyone want to go be the GM in Green Bay? Once Rodgers is gone, the Packers will become the next Cleveland Browns of the NFL. It;s just the facts. What athletes will want to move there with no Big name QB when they can live in Miami, NY, LA, or any other city that has things to offer other than ice fishing.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Guys like you said the same thing about Favre leaving. Of course you guys also howled about how Atlanta “fleeced” the Packers on the Favre trade. Then the Packers turned the overweight, drunk, third stringer that Atlanta couldn’t wait to get rid of and nobody else would even entertain touching into a first ballot hall of famer.

    You also howled with glee that the Packers let Favre go for Rodgers; and then the Packers turned him into one of the best QBs in history by changing his entire game. They changed his footwork and his entire throwing motion as well as taught him how to read defenses like no other. He too is now a lock for first ballot enshrinement in the HOF.

    What makes you so sure they won’t develop another first ballot hall of famer when Rodgers hangs ’em up?

  12. Look at the Raiders roster talent vs Green Bays roster talent since 2012. Aside from Rodgers who was already there in Green Bay, the Raiders roster is superior.

  16. it might also indicate the quality of the GM job being offered in Green Bay. We saw what happened when the GM in Washington (Allen) moved up in the front office and turned the job over to a new GM (McGloughan). McGloughan did well, then disagreed with front office former GM Allen. So the McGloughan was kicked out. So I wonder how good of a GM job really is if one’s predecessor is still in the front office talking to the owner. In reality it makes you (the new GM) more like an assistant GM.

