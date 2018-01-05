Report: Chiefs and Rams to play in Mexico in 2018

Getty Images

The league isn’t ready to confirm it, but reports out of Mexico indicate that the Chiefs and the Rams will play there next year.

Via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the NFL wasn’t prepared to confirm the news, but there were reports from Televiso Deportes and ESPN Deportes that the Rams would host the Chiefs in either October or November.

The Chiefs do play the Rams on the road next year as part of the schedule rotation, and the Rams are obligated to give up a home game to an international site as part of their relocation agreement.

“As part of their relocation agreement, the Rams will play one game internationally next year as a home team,” NFL spokesman Michael Signora said. “However, we have not yet finalized the schedule of 2018 international games for London or Mexico at this time.”

The Rams played in London this year against the Cardinals.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt chairs the league’s international committee, and they gave up a home game in 2015 to play the Lions in London.