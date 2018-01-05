Report: Greg Roman to stay with Ravens

AP

On Thursday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Marty Mornhinweg will remain the team’s offensive coordinator in 2018 but didn’t offer any word about whether Greg Roman would remain on the offensive staff as well.

It appears that Roman will be staying put. Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports Roman, who joined the Ravens in 2017 on a one-year contract as a senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach, will sign a new deal with the team.

Marvez adds that Roman will be given the title of assistant head coach as part of that new deal.

Roman, who had offensive coordinator stints with the 49ers and Bills in the past, has gotten credit for helping to improve the Ravens run game. Baltimore finished 11th in rushing during the 2017 after finishing 28th during the 2016 season.

UPDATE 1:17 p.m. ET: The Ravens have announced Roman’s return and his new title.