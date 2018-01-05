Report: Packers want to interview Teryl Austin for defensive coordinator

AP

On Thursday, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said the team would consider three of their assistant coaches as part of the search for a new defensive coordinator and that they’d also look for candidates outside the organization.

One of those outside candidates is reportedly Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers want to interview Austin, who interviewed for the Lions head coaching job this week and for the Bengals defensive coordinator position on Friday.

Austin ran the defense on Jim Caldwell’s staff for the last four years and has also spent time as a defensive backs coach in the NFL. It’s not clear if he will interview with Green Bay.

Safeties coach Darren Perry, cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt and linebackers coach/assistant head coach Winston Moss are the in-house possibilities for defensive coordinator.