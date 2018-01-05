Report: Packers want to interview Teryl Austin for defensive coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2018, 3:59 PM EST
AP

On Thursday, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said the team would consider three of their assistant coaches as part of the search for a new defensive coordinator and that they’d also look for candidates outside the organization.

One of those outside candidates is reportedly Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers want to interview Austin, who interviewed for the Lions head coaching job this week and for the Bengals defensive coordinator position on Friday.

Austin ran the defense on Jim Caldwell’s staff for the last four years and has also spent time as a defensive backs coach in the NFL. It’s not clear if he will interview with Green Bay.

Safeties coach Darren Perry, cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt and linebackers coach/assistant head coach Winston Moss are the in-house possibilities for defensive coordinator.

13 responses to “Report: Packers want to interview Teryl Austin for defensive coordinator

  7. the NFL really needs to step in and close the doors on this franchise and move them to San Antonio…how much longer will the 31 other owners put up with low revenue and this ineptness?

  8. Wait, was he the DC when Rodgers threw that hail mary? Don’t know if they should go from a Capers defense that got burned constantly to someone who couldn’t get his squad to run a prevent play in the end zone.

  10. Rooney rule? You do realize the Packers have already interviewed several coaches of color. In fact – it seems Perry is the front runner for DC in GB and that’s a decision that I can not get behind.

    DC needs to come from outside. Perry isn’t a DC.

  11. jimmyjohns01 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Wait, was he the DC when Rodgers threw that hail mary? Don’t know if they should go from a Capers defense that got burned constantly to someone who couldn’t get his squad to run a prevent play in the end zone.
    ______

    You have to admit, he’s innovative. Rush three guys, have two guys stand 15 yards downfield near each sideline (on an untimed down that was the last play of the game) and line up six guys on the back line of the end zone. Who else would think to do that?

  12. Lions blocked Austin from interviewing in GB. He is still under contract to Detroit, so unless it’s a promotion (ie: Head coaching gig).

    Detroit did interview Austin for their own HC opening, so who knows what this means? Also, Austin may get other interviews so maybe he didn’t want to interview with GB either.

  13. Packers ranks 13th in 2.35 billion in net value. Vikings do not make the Top 20. Packers posted 441 million in revenue in 2017. Vikings had revenue of 392 million. Once again ariani wears his hat where he sits

