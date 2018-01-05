Reports: Raiders signing Jon Gruden to 10-year deal

Posted by Josh Alper on January 5, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Raiders are set to announce the start of Jon Gruden’s second stint as their head coach on Tuesday and it looks like Gruden will be sticking around a while.

According to multiple reports, Gruden will sign a 10-year deal with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that prospective offensive coordinator Greg Olson, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will receive four-year deals.

Earlier this week, Gruden denied reports that he’d get an ownership stake in the Raiders as part of the deal. It doesn’t appear he’ll be hurting for cash, though. Those same reports peg the total value of his contract with the team at around $100 million.

That’s a lot of time and money for the Raiders to be on the hook for if things don’t go as hoped once Gruden officially returns to the organization, which makes this a gamble worthy of the Raiders’ future home.

Permalink 81 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

81 responses to “Reports: Raiders signing Jon Gruden to 10-year deal

  6. .540 % Regular Season
    .556 % Playoffs

    10 yrs/100M may be a tad steep for an above avg coach who’s been away from it for a few years. What if by year 3, the Raiders have gone 26-22 and missed the playoffs all 3 years? Think Gruden’s fire will still be there or think he’ll realize he was better off in the booth?

  8. Remember when we gave atta-boys to the Raiders for finally moving to the big boy table by hiring McKenzie and letting him make wise decisions?

    That didn’t last long.

  10. He has leverage, why not? I’m interested in seeing what is guaranteed. May as well fleece them for as much as possible – it’s the American way!

  12. Belichick doesn’t have or need an agent. This guy gets numbers, metrics and dollar-per-value better than anyone if football. I doubt he’d give 5 or 10% up to watch someone negotiate worse than he could.

  15. They lost their mind. 10 years for a coach that has been out of the league nearly that long???

  16. Remember the last time the Raiders made a splash with a big-name signing in Marshawn Lynch, which was bigger because they had been away from the game for a little while?

    I feel like the organization wants to make the team more profitable than better. Seems odd the way this is all going down. We’ll see how it goes, though.

  18. Just goes to show how much 1 SB win about 90 yrs ago, is worth. When you have retreads like Caldwell & Fox & Fisher out there, the cash is available for the good, not great, coaches.

  20. Did Mark take out a high interest loan to pay his signing bonus?? This is how Jon gets ownership. In the fine print, he gets 25% stake the first day following a late payment.

  25. Does the NFL have the ability to step in when a team has clearly lost its mind or they are potentially damaging the league? I’m thinking like what MLB did with the McCourts (LAD) or NBA did with Sterling (LAC).

    I ask because the Raiders just handed the longest contract to a guy who’s been out of coaching for 9 years. This has to be double the longest initial contract for a coach, right? I can’t recall another coach getting a contract remotely close to this.

    This is a college football contract. Insane.

  26. please tell me one (1!) young qb he’s developed…and watch out defense, he single-handedly dismantled that great Buc defense after winning the SB (doesn’t like to share the glory…)…keep your fingers crossed, Raiders’ fans.

  28. Jeff Fisher is already on the phone with Gregg Williams:

    “Have you seen the kind of money they’re throwing at guys who haven’t done squat in the past fifteen years? Let’s go, big guy…..we’re getting the band back together!”

  29. You paid a guy, that was fired from his last job, 10 million? You could’ve had Jeff Fischer, Del Rio’s loser brother, 3 million and would still maintain that awesome below .500 average…

    Losers!

  30. The poorest owner in the league gives the biggest contract ever to a guy who hasn’t coached in 9 years.

  32. Wow……4100 million for a guy who’s been out of football for what seems like decades and has won only 1 Super Bowl with players he inherited. I guess he’sll help sell tickets in Vegas.

  33. That’s a pretty good coaching staff he’s bringing with him. The Raiders have a lot of talent, there should be no excuses for them to fail now.

  35. Only numbers that matter are how much is guaranteed. Everything else is just window dressing and meant to create buzz.

  36. That’s 8 years & 96 million too much. Is it a coincidence that Gruden & Mark Davis have the same “Moe Howard” haircut?

  37. Jon Gruden has a 91-85 lifetime coaching record, and was only 2 games above 0.500 his last 7 years in the league.

    He hasn’t won a playoff game in 15 years.

    He was above 0.500 only 6 if his 11 years as a head coach.

    Why would you give him $100,000,000 to run your football team?

    Brian Billick has essentially the same stats and is pulling per-diem gigs at the NFL Network. I’m flabbergasted.

  40. I think someone did the math. A 5% ownership stake base on a $3B valuation is a huge amount of money, even a 1% stake would be worth $300M (1% of $3B). Smart to back off of ownership…

  44. To everyone critiquing his coaching record: This is a reminder that the #1 reason NFL teams exist is to make money. It’s funny how often that gets forgotten by so many of us whenever hiring time comes around.

  46. tcostant says:
    January 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm
    I think someone did the math. A 5% ownership stake base on a $3B valuation is a huge amount of money, even a 1% stake would be worth $300M (1% of $3B). Smart to back off of ownership…

    ———-

    $300M is 10% of $3B….not 1%…that would be $30M

  49. Just goes to show why new stadiums level the playing field in affording coaches and players. Without those new luxury boxes, and don’t kid yourself they will be sold fir very high dollars, teams just don’t have the jack to compete.

    I saw this in AZ and the innediatelybwent to a super bowl.

    Look at how it’s helped Indy and minn.

    As a raider fan for life, I’m loving it. So tired of raiders not having the impact they did as a child. All NFL promos had Raider clips on tv, they got marque games, celebrity golf appearances etc.

    It’s time for the recommitment to excellence and a coach who has a work ethic as Jon does will inspire many once again!!!!

  51. Ten years for a couch that is just above 500? A couch that inherited great teams and took them into the playoffs? Should go well, he’s only been out of couching for how long?

  56. I will have to see the contract details, but this is clearly Mark Davis deciding he wants Jon Gruden to be with the Raiders in some capacity for the foreseeable future. I could see Gruden moving into a President type role in the future if he burns out on Coaching or things don’t go as planned. The money is irrelevant considering the amount of cash waiting for the Raiders in Vegas. The big question is: How good of a Coach is Gruden really? The first half of his career was really good, the second half pretty bad. Will be interesting to see how this plays out.

  58. Earl McGraw says:

    January 5, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Carr doesn’t need to be developed, just tweaked and Gruden will get the best out of him
    ___________________________________________________________________________________
    Sorry Joe………..Gruden doesn’t even like Carr as a QB, Gruden is making the biggest mistake of his life with this dumpster fire of a team.

  59. bassplucker says:
    January 5, 2018 at 2:25 pm
    That’s gonna be one hell of a buyout if things go south 4 or 5 years in.
    ———————
    If it lasts that long.
    After two years, the Gruden “back to the tv booth” stories will emerge.

  60. Even if they are getting something closer to the earlier 4-year .600 coach instead of the later 8-year .500 coach, that financial risk is hard to justify. I will not be surprised if in 5 years there is severe angst over the remaining contract obligations.

  64. I’m not at all surprised by this. I always thought & said that Son-of-Al had the same intelligence level as a bag of hammers.

  66. 37% of his salary will go to pay federal income taxes, 13% will go to pay California state income taxes and 3% will go to his agent. Which means that he will be broke 10 years from now.

  68. descendency says:
    January 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm
    If true, that will make Jon Gruden the highest paid football coach. Period.

    That’s… insane.

    ___________________________________________________________________________

    Pretty sure Nick Saban is the highest paid football coach. Period.

  69. Gotta laugh, I haven’t been on this site for 2 years, but was interested in what the general take on this news is… Just as I thought, people griping over things they cant control and Raider-hating trolls chiming in with their snide comments..

    I personally LOVE this hiring, they should’ve thrown this money at him a long time ago and saved the wasted money they paid to Kiffin, Allen and the rest of the slubs that were at the helm over the last decade. I did like Captain Jack though and hope he lands on his feet somewhere..

    See you again in another two years after the Raiders win their next Superbowl!! GO RAIDERS!!!!!

  70. If there are no exit clauses in this contract, it is crazy. I would imagine there are specific circumstances where the Raiders could walk away from the deal… or maybe they are thinking of trading him to Tampa Bay after a season…

  73. That contract proves Gruden is way overrated. He only won one Super Bowl with a team he really didn’t have to build. If he was coaching the Browns, then his contract might be justified.

  76. I’m not a Raiders fan, but I feel bad for the Oakland fans.

    If this report is accurate (10yr/100MM) then Mark Davis is the dumbest owner by far.
    Move over Cleveland and Indianapolis, there is a new “genius” in town.

  77. Might turn the sound up on MNF again. Wonder if Derek Carr can throw into the “turkey hole”?

  79. It isn’t like Gruden left the Bucs coaching job riding off on a wave of glory. This sets the Raiders quest for relevance back AT LEAST 10 years. The only saving grace for the Raiders is that Andy Reid and Philip Rivers are at the end of their careers and John Elway is a horrible GM who didn’t realize that the only thing that made the Broncos relevant was Wade Phillips. Outside of the semi-pro league level AFC West though the Raiders will continue to get smoked.

  80. The Herschel Walker trade was worse. Jamarcus Russell being drafted #1 overall, probably not as dumb as this.

    Not sure where this will end up ranking on the list of all-time stupidest football decisions, but it’s definitely going to be top 10.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!