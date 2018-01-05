Reports: Raiders signing Jon Gruden to 10-year deal

Getty Images

The Raiders are set to announce the start of Jon Gruden’s second stint as their head coach on Tuesday and it looks like Gruden will be sticking around a while.

According to multiple reports, Gruden will sign a 10-year deal with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that prospective offensive coordinator Greg Olson, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will receive four-year deals.

Earlier this week, Gruden denied reports that he’d get an ownership stake in the Raiders as part of the deal. It doesn’t appear he’ll be hurting for cash, though. Those same reports peg the total value of his contract with the team at around $100 million.

That’s a lot of time and money for the Raiders to be on the hook for if things don’t go as hoped once Gruden officially returns to the organization, which makes this a gamble worthy of the Raiders’ future home.