Saints list Terron Armstead, Trey Hendrickson as questionable

Getty Images

The Saints list offensive tackle Terron Armstead and defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Both players were limited in practice all week.

New Orleans assigned no other player a game designation.

Armstead missed last week’s game against the Bucs with a thigh injury. He has missed five other games this season with shoulder and chest injuries. Armstead missed both games against the Panthers.

He said earlier this week he was “working to get back” but was non-committal on whether he could return to the lineup.

Hendrickson has missed the past three games since injuring his ankle. The rookie played in 12 games as a rotational player, seeing action on 281 defensive snaps and 70 special teams snaps.

The Saints removed cornerback Justin Hardee (foot), tight end Josh Hill (shoulder), receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring), tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) and guard Senio Kelemete (knee) from the injury report.