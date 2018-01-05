Texans add two more names to G.M. search

Getty Images

The Texans apparently want to add two more names to their search for a General Manager.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are interested in Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay.

The other candidates so far include Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine, Patriots vice president of player personnel Nick Caserio, Texans vice president of football operations/assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst.

Owner Bob McNair wants to wrap up the process in the next two weeks.