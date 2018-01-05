Tickets remain available for first Rams playoff game in L.A. since 1979

The Rams will host a playoff game tomorrow night for the first time in Los Angeles since 1979, but the local fans aren’t exactly clamoring for tickets.

Go to the Rams’ website and you can find section after section, row after row of tickets available. Want eight tickets together? No problem. They’re available. In many sections of the stadium.

It’s not exactly news that the Rams haven’t been able to fill out the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Although the return of pro football to Los Angeles in 2016 resulted in strong initial interest, that interest quickly fizzled thanks to a bad and boring brand of football that got coach Jeff Fisher fired. This year, new coach Sean McVay has rejuvenated the Rams, winning the NFC West with an exciting style of play, but the interest hasn’t returned.

But it has to be disappointing to the Rams, who saw regular-season attendance decline by about 25 percent this season, that even a playoff game isn’t drawing a bigger crowd. The Coliseum routinely draws crowds of more than 80,000 for USC games, but as Rams receiver Robert Woods, who played at USC, said on PFT PM this week, they’re still hoping to get that kind of atmosphere for an NFL game.

“We’ll really find out this weekend, this night game, seeing the atmosphere, seeing how loud it gets,” Woods said.

For their part, the Rams tell PFT they’re pleased with the pace of ticket sales, noting that they have sold more than 70,000 tickets for the game. The team says the remaining tickets are only a limited number. We’ll see on Saturday night just how full the house is.

28 responses to “Tickets remain available for first Rams playoff game in L.A. since 1979

  1. What happened to all of those pre-orders for the new stadium?

    The excuse right now is down to a bad NFL facility. Before it was Georgia Frontiere, the move to Anaheim, and a bad team. One thing is clear. There is NO WAY LA should have two teams.

  5. The force fit to get not just one, but two teams forced into the LA market is just dumb. LA has NEVER consistently supported an NFL franchise. The most success was probably the Raiders….and they left! No one should be surprised that there isn’t enough interest to sell out a playoff game. There’s never been enough interest period!

  8. Calm down. The Packers couldn’t sell out a playoff game a few years ago and nobody suggested they should leave town. It’s a 93,000-seat stadium that isn’t NFL quality. I don’t blame people for staying home to watch on TV.

  9. You really need to stop comparing attendance between USC and the Rams.

    USC is an LA institution that has developed generations of loyal Los Angelenos into its fanbase. They have also never hit the reset button by leaving. The Rams left and they, as well as the media, shouldnt expect the fans to come ‘clamoring back’ just because an NFL team is here.

  10. And not that there are a lot of Falcons fans outside of the ATL., but they’ll probably make-up 30% (at least) of the fans in attendance on Sat.

  12. There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell that this game sells out. The arena seats 90,000 and there aren’t even that many Rams fans in Los Angeles (a city with a population of over 4 million).

    Nice work, Goodell.

  15. I am a season ticket holder , And it does suck that we don’t have a good fan base , but the coliseum is a dump when the stadium is at 80,000 you can’t get food a drink or use the restroom with out waiting in a line , if the Rams continue to do well for the next few years it will be interesting to see how the new stadium does

  16. No contra, they should not stop comparing. It’s pathetic that an NFL team is getting spanked by a college football team. LA fans have always been crappy for the nfl. The NFL screwed st Louis, a loyal fan base, and now its getting what it deserves.

  17. Everyone knows the #1 team in L.A. is the Raiders.

    But still, the Rams were there for a significant amount of time, and with such a big area, that place should sell out lickety-split.

    There’s got to be some reservations about building a ~2 billion dollar complex for this.

  20. The NFL should just move the rams back to st Louis. I bet that stadium they hated so much would look pretty nice now. The NFL should just apologize for being greedy, admit they were wrong, and put the team back where it was appreciated.

  22. The logistics of a USC crowd filled with students is much different than trying to get 80k NFL fans in and out of that location. I attended the Cowboys game last season and it was chaos.

  24. If you can’t sellout playoff games then you should go on “The List”.

    List being the teams that will be moved when taxpayers in an a NFL starved city get conned into raising taxes on themselves to pay for 2 billion in steel, concrete, seats & grass.

  26. If they were playing someone other than Atlanta, it would be sold out with visiting fans. Falcon fans don’t travel in numbers like Eagles, Steelers, Packers, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants fans do. On a side note, I agree with the others posts that say LA doesn’t need two NFL teams. Golden Goose is squawking loudly…

  27. This can’t be a surprise to anyone outside of the NFL.

    Did you see the sea of black when the Raiders played the Chargers in LA?

  28. So why is ticket sale the only measure for determining a successful franchise? Fact of the matter is that a very small percentage of a team’s revenue comes from ticket sales. Yes it looks bad with lots of empty seats, but for those saying its a reason to move the team back to St. Louis get real.

