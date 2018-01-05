Tom Brady’s trainer says he has “never tried to create divisiveness or conflict”

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s long-time trainer had not said anything publicly in the weeks after the Patriots reduced his special privileges, reportedly causing friction within the building. But after the firestorm created Friday by Seth Wickersham’s article, detailing rifts inside the Patriots’ organization, Alex Guerrero released a letter on social media.

Although the letter was 449 words, Guerrero says little of substance.

He thanks owner Robert Kraft but does not name Bill Belichick. Instead, Guerrero refers to Kraft’s “coaches and staff.”

Guerrero also states that he has “never tried to create divisiveness or conflict” but does not elaborate.

Here is Guerrero’s letter he titles Alex Guerrero: In my own words:

“Over the past few years, many people have tried to paint a picture of who I am. But none of these pictures has been complete.

“I get that many of my beliefs are not mainstream and I know they may differ from others’. But they reflect my experience from over 22 years of practice working with some of the best athletes in the world. I understand that some people may disagree with me about how to treat injuries or how to train in order to maximize potential. I welcome this and think it is normal and healthy in all careers, because it helps everyone learn, grow, and improve.

“Throughout my career I have been blessed to work with many remarkable athletes in a variety of sports. With every one of these clients, my only goal has been to help them bring forth positive changes in their body & mind. I have always tried to be respectful of the staff each player answers to, and I have never tried to create divisiveness or conflict. My ultimate goal has always been to do my very best to help the player get back on the field and help their team. I have never had any motive other than that. My approach is and always has been to give people information based on my beliefs — then let them follow their own path toward what they believe works best for them. Ultimately every decision is up to each individual athlete.

“Many of the athletes I have worked with I consider not only clients, but also close friends. One of those is Tom Brady with whom I have a great friendship that I cherish. It is a privilege working alongside someone with his commitment and discipline. Watching Tom succeed as he grows older has been a personal and professional highlight, because I consider seeing players’ and clients’ achievements in their own careers to be the most gratifying part of my work.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me in my career, and to the professional organizations that have allowed me to treat their players — including the New England Patriots. I am grateful to Robert Kraft and his coaches and staff. I am proud to have co-founded the TB12 Sports Therapy Center with Tom, where we’re able to make a daily impact in thousands of people’s lives.



“Finally, my deepest gratitude goes to my family, clients, and friends. It’s because of you that I do what I do, and it’s the greatness you achieve that continues to motivate me. I wish nothing but the best for everyone and for each of us to be able to live our lives to our utmost potential.”