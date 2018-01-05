Tramaine Brock won’t face NFL discipline under Personal Conduct Policy

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Tramaine Brock was arrested in April in connection to an incident with the mother of his child, but charges were dropped in August.

The lack of criminal charges didn’t mean that Brock was out of the woods when it came to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, but Brock will not be facing discipline on that front either.

In a letter to Brock obtained by PFT, NFL senior vice president B. Todd Jones informed Brock that the league’s investigation found “insufficient evidence” of a violation of the policy. As a result, Brock will not face any discipline and the investigation has been closed.

Brock was released by the 49ers after the arrest and signed with the Seahawks after the charges were dropped. Seattle traded Brock to Minnesota in early September and he played in 11 games for the NFC North champions. Brock is set to become a free agent in March.