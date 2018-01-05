Wes Horton, Jairus Byrd fined for illegal hits against Falcons

Getty Images

Two Panthers players are lighter in the wallet after having their paychecks docked this week. The NFL fined defensive end Wes Horton and safety Jairus Byrd for illegal hits in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, PFT has confirmed.

The league fined Byrd $24,309 for unnecessary roughness.

It docked Horton $18,231 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Byrd’s only penalty of the season came late in the third quarter Sunday on a 16-yard pass from Ryan to Mohamed Sanu. Horton was not penalized for his hit.

Falcons safety Keanu Neal was not fined for a hit on Greg Olsen that the Panthers tight end thought was helmet-to-helmet.