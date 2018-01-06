Albert Wilson active for Chiefs vs. Titans

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson is good to go today against the Titans.

Wilson, the Chiefs’ No. 2 wide receiver with 42 catches during the regular season, is active today. He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Titans, as expected, won’t have their starting running back. DeMarco Murray leads the Titans’ inactives.

The Chiefs’ inactives are QB Tyler Bray, RB CJ Spiller, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, S Leon McQuay, LB Ramik Wilson, OL Parker Ehinger and DL Stefan Charles.

In addition to Murray, the Titans’ inactives are QB Brandon Weeden, DB Curtis Riley, LB Josh Carraway, LB Nate Palmer, OL Corey Levin and WR Harry Douglas.