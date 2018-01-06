Andy Reid on the refs: I don’t have anything good to say, don’t want to get fined

AP

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was not happy with the officials after today’s loss to the Titans.

Asked after the game about the officiating, and specifically referee Jeff Triplette ruling that Marcus Mariota‘s forward progress had been stopped on what appeared to be a fumble, Reid said he couldn’t answer without the NFL fining him.

“I don’t really have anything good to say there so I’m just going to stay away from any comments about those guys. I don’t want to get fined. It’s not worth it. Whatever,” Reid said.

Why the NFL assigned Triplette to referee a playoff game is unclear. Triplette routinely struggles to keep a game under control, and he did so again today, not only with the highly questionable call on Mariota’s forward progress but also throughout the game.

It was not a good officiating performance, and it’s not surprising that Reid wasn’t happy about it. Even if he couldn’t come right out and say so.