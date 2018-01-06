Andy Reid on the refs: I don’t have anything good to say, don’t want to get fined

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was not happy with the officials after today’s loss to the Titans.

Asked after the game about the officiating, and specifically referee Jeff Triplette ruling that Marcus Mariota‘s forward progress had been stopped on what appeared to be a fumble, Reid said he couldn’t answer without the NFL fining him.

“I don’t really have anything good to say there so I’m just going to stay away from any comments about those guys. I don’t want to get fined. It’s not worth it. Whatever,” Reid said.

Why the NFL assigned Triplette to referee a playoff game is unclear. Triplette routinely struggles to keep a game under control, and he did so again today, not only with the highly questionable call on Mariota’s forward progress but also throughout the game.

It was not a good officiating performance, and it’s not surprising that Reid wasn’t happy about it. Even if he couldn’t come right out and say so.

49 responses to “Andy Reid on the refs: I don’t have anything good to say, don’t want to get fined

  5. “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”

    Uh, coach Marshawn Lynch says you can only quote him IF you’re actually in a Super Bowl.

  12. How about playing to win?

    Mularkey spotted you 7 points by calling that timeout before the end of the first half. My personal pet peeve from bad coaches. Giving the other team more time when they have the ball. Stupid.

    Had the Chiefs only scored 14 in the first half, maybe they wouldn’t have assumed they were going to win. That’s on the coach. Sitting Alex Smith in week 17 was also dumb. Mahomes WILL be the future but NOW is gone.

    You shouldn’t NEED the refs to make a difference when you’re playing a team with an embattled HC, injured QB, downward trending team AT HOME.

  13. Well Andy, you did get a big fat gift when no review was made on the play where Kelce got his world rocked and clearly fumbled deep in the Chiefs end of the field.

    I would be so bitter if I were a Chief fan reading that Reid has an issue with the officiating in a game where they trotted out 61 yards in the second half and blew a big lead, at home, AGAIN.

  14. Het Andy, how about that fumble Kelce got away with on his concussion play? Hey Andy, why did your excellent running back only get 11 carries while the team that had to come from behind gave their running back over 20? Hey Andy, how many times will you say ” I have to put the players in position to make plays” after yet another playoff choke?

  15. Was Mariota behind the line on that pass? No dog in the fight, actually glad to see Tennessee win, but I just caught he replay and thought that was an illegal forward pass. However, that sack on Mariota was a fumble, no idea why it wasn’t reviewed, but who had clear possession of the ball to award losses on to if it was reviewed?

  17. Reid should not even hint at refs causing his team to lose. When you’re up 21-3 you should be able to lead your team to victory despite a bad call.

  19. Yeah, the dropsies by Tyreek and Kelce’s backup had nothing to do with the implosion. Excuses are for losers.

  23. Really Andy? Look at your decisions in the second half. Look at Def. Co-ordinator decisions in second half. You will never read this but really? When the average fan can coach a game better..then you should question your abilities. Yes, the referees were awful ALL GAME but the Chiefs players and coaches played 1 half. Simple!
    Do us all a favor…move on. The hard working Chiefs fans deserve better. They deserve happiness after a hard week of work and you are not delivering.

  25. Triplette is horrendous and proved it again today!! How does that guy keep his job as a ref!!!!

  27. The fumble and the illegal forward pass were game changers. It is hard to overcome one game changing mistake by the officials. Two? Nearly impossible.

  28. maxtng says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Mariotta was over the line of scrimmage on that pass to himself too.
    —————————————————————————
    I disagree, but it doesn’t really matter anyway. KC would have found a different way to blow this game.

  29. Coaches:Hey Andy, they scored. Maybe we shouldn’t start cruising just yet
    Andy:No, we’re OK
    Coaches:Hey Andy, they scored again. Maybe we should try to score some more
    Andy:No, we’re OK
    Coaches:Hey Andy, they are within 5 points, maybe we should get aggressive and score
    Andy:No, we’re OK
    Coaches:Hey Andy, they are leading, maybe we need to hurry this up and win
    Andy:No, we’re OK
    Andy, we just lost the game
    “I have nothing to say about the refs in this game, I don’t want to get fined”

  30. I understand that for Reid, as a coach, doesn’t want to make excuses for losses. But it’s maybe his last game coached a.m. for the chiefs…show some passion and speak your mind

  32. I’ve been saying this for months.. Jeff Triplette is apart of the worst officiating crew in sports. Their god awful and have been pulling this crap all season, if you had to watch any games Triplette called my condolences. Should never get another chance at calling an NFL game again.

  33. The Chiefs seem to have a habit of blowing big leads in playoff games. Maybe Andy Reid should look in the mirror for some answers, rather than blame the officials.

  35. I assume I’d really enjoy Andy Reid on a personal level.
    And he’s a very good regular season coach.
    But he’s NOT a winner.

  36. The cynical part of me thinks the nfl put triplet out there because they want him gone and knew he’d screw up bad and the only way to get a union man gone is proof of utter incompetence

  37. Andy Reid and Alex Smith are post season losers, why is anyone surprised? By the way, Kelce fumbled on the concussion play and Robinson bobbled that ball going out of bounds at the end of first half. Both close calls went KC way.

  39. Awful officiating against both sides.

    How is Triplet reffing a playoff game?

    That being said once again Andy Reid goes full blown Andy Reid and only runs Hunt 11 times.

  41. Questionable calls causing the more dangerous team to lose that will benefit the patriots after Jags win…..go figure.

  42. Any comment on Smith? Smith chokes against luck 4 years ago the same way he choked today.

    Runs from ghosts, gets a yard or 2 where if he stays in the pocket he can throw it away or find a receiver.

    Good riddance smith, take that 1-4 playoff record with you!

  45. Waa waa it’s always the Refs when losers lose. Just ask the Steelers or their fans. One play, good or bad, doesn’t make a game. On the play Kelce was sent into outer space he fumbled the ball but the Chiefs still retained position. Their are always bad calls in an NFL game, always has, just as there are bad plays by the players. Ya think the Chiefs scoring zero points in the 2nd half may have been a bigger reason for losing, along with the pathetic play calling, Andy?

  47. maxtng says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Mariotta was over the line of scrimmage on that pass to himself too.

    //////////////////////

    Someone call,the waaaaabulance.

  48. Not a Chiefs fan and had no betting interest in this game either. As in any game, yes, the Chiefs could have made more plays to win the game and Reid could have called a better game. But that doesn’t excuse yet another pathetic performance by Triplette and his crew. I’d be livid if I was a Chiefs fan. And I’m sorry, missing Kelce’s fumble doesn’t equal things out. It should have been a Mariotta fumble returned for a near certain TD and the Chiefs would have been up 21-0 and kicking off to the Titans. Kelce never should have had the ball to even fumble of the sack on Mariotta had been called correctly. Those 3 points ended up being just kind of a big deal…

