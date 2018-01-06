Brian Gutekunst to interview for Texans’ G.M. job Sunday

Getty Images

Brian Gutekunst interviewed for the Packers’ General Manager job Friday. The Packers director of player personnel now will interview for the Texans’ G.M. job Sunday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans are seeking to replace Rick Smith, who has taken a year-long leave of absence.

Gutekunst has spent the past 19 years in Green Bay. A report Friday suggests Russ Ball will become Packers’ G.M. with Gutekunst as executive V.P. of football operations.

Houston also has Buffalo vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine, Texans vice president of football operations/assistant general manager Jimmy Raye III, New England vice president of player personnel Nick Caserio, Philadelphia vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas and Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay on its list of candidates.