Cardinals interviewing Matt Patricia, Brian Flores on Saturday

Getty Images

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has been busy interviewing for head coaching openings during the team’s first round playoff bye and he added another team to the list on Saturday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are in Foxborough to interview Patricia on Saturday. Patricia interviewed with the Giants and Lions on Friday.

The Cardinals will be taking care of some other business during their visit to New England. Per Schefter, they’re also interviewing Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores. Arizona is the only team with known interest in Flores for their head coaching vacancy.

Arizona’s list of candidates also includes their defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.