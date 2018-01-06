Chiefs collapse, Titans complete epic playoff comeback

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2018, 7:49 PM EST
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the greatest NFL postseason collapse since . . . well, since the last NFL postseason game.

Leading 21-3 at halftime at home against a seemingly overmatched Titans team, the Chiefs could do absolutely nothing in the second half and found a way to lose, 22-21. It was a terrible collapse that will leave a bad taste in the mouths of everyone in Kansas City all offseason, leading to all kinds of questions about where the Chiefs go from here, including questions about whether it’s time to let Alex Smith go and turn to Patrick Mahomes.

It was also a collapse that saw the Chiefs’ hearts broken when an apparent game-winning defensive touchdown by linebacker Derrick Johnson in the final minutes was overturned when a replay review correctly showed that Titans running back Derrick Henry was down. (How referee Jeff Triplette, who had a rough game, didn’t see he was down in the first place is hard to understand.)

But questions about the Chiefs and about the officiating are, for now, secondary. Primary is that the Tennessee Titans just completed one of the great playoff comebacks in NFL history. Marcus Mariota threw one touchdown pass to himself off a deflection and another to Eric Decker in the end zone, and Henry had a huge second half running the ball. The Titans, who looked like they were about to be left for dead in the first half, looked sensational in the second half.

Now Tennessee will advance to play either the Patriots or Steelers, depending on the result of tomorrow’s Bills-Jaguars game. The Titans will be heavy underdogs against either opponent, but if they can keep playing the way they did in the second half, they’ll be a tough team to beat.

The first of this postseason’s 11 games was a great one. We can only hope to see a few more like it in the next few weeks.

121 responses to “Chiefs collapse, Titans complete epic playoff comeback

  9. Patriot fans breathing a sigh of relief. Belichick would had been out coached like usual when the Chiefs and patriots meet.

  10. This is beyond hilarious. 21-3 collapse. At home. To a team that lost 4 in a row to close the season before barely beating the Jags backups to back into the playoffs. Ahhhhhh hahahaha enjoy your clown show of a franchise Chief fans!

  21. The Chiefs need to fire all the coaches, gm, scouting Dept….we give the Packers front office and coach grief for allowing an injury to one player, Rodgers, to ruin their whole offense and defense…

    Well the whole Chiefs team just completely crumbled because they lost their TE….their TE…?

  22. Dang man. I feel for you Chief fans. Losing Kelce pretty much killed the chance to put that game away. Injuries have been the story in 2017.

  24. KC could not have had it any easier. At home against the worst team to make it into the playoffs and they still choke. I mean I’m not even a little bit surprised but it is hilarious nonetheless.

  25. That was worth seeing the Chefs make the playoffs! They’ll get rid of Smith but the ineptness when it matters most will continue because of Andy Reid.

  29. Those two Hiesman trophy winners Henry & Mariota were too much for the Chiefs. Brought some respectability back to that trophy/popularity contest.

  30. Bills need to pick up Alex smith.
    Also Andy Reid is like Jeff Fischer’s cousin. Jeff Fisher always goes 8-8, and Andy always goes 10-6 and loses right away in the playoffs.

  32. Patriots play their starters in Week 17…so you’d think the rest of the league would get a clue…

    The Titans played their starters week 17…

    The chiefs did not…

    #facts

  39. Not sure how Andy Reid will still have a job after this. Sooner or later you need to win a playoff game. Some teams go years without making it but when you lose your first playoff game every year, something needs to change.

  42. cajunhockey says:
    January 6, 2018 at 7:54 pm
    Dang man. I feel for you Chief fans. Losing Kelce pretty much killed the chance to put that game away. Injuries have been the story in 2017.
    —————–

    No. Giving Kareem Hunt just 2 touches in the 2nd half w/ an 18 point lead killed the chance.

  44. Andy Reid should go. I am a diehard pats fan, so i have no horse in this race. During the 2015 divisional game, he decided to take the clock to the 2 minute warning for they scored the touchdown. Had they thrown the touchdown with 2:15 on the clock, they wouldve had an opportunity to get the ball back at the end against us. Unbelievable. His clock management is ridiculous.

  46. Nagy calls plays, Chiefs go 3-0. So what does Andy Reid do? Strip Nagy of his duties in the playoffs and lose. Andy Reid won’t ever sniff a SB. I feel sorry for Mahomes.

  47. Chalk up one more thing that Mariota has done that Winston hasn’t done; win a playoff game. Because all the Winston-obo’s keep telling me; Winston is “a better quarterback than Matiota in every measurable way”. Well, aside from winning football games that is…

  49. HAHAHAHAHAH,
    1 and done……. Again
    Now that Gruden’s back get ready for the cellar Chiefs fans

  50. Last time I saw Tennessee play New England in the playoffs I got frost bite on the little toe of my right foot. No matter which team (Buffalo or Tennessee) comes to town, I hope it’s a bit warmer.

  52. Now we know why Andy Reid never considered benching Alex Smith during that losing midseason skid.

    Alex wasn’t the problem.

    Reid’s crappy game management was.

    If the Cheifs dump Alex, they’ll be getting rid of the wrong guy.

  58. Before any KC fans start complaining about one-sided refs, did anyone else see Travis Kelce fumble the ball before hitting the ground on his concussion play?

    Under the 2 minute warning no less, why wasn’t that play automatically under review?

    Chiefs fans can complain about the refs if it makes them feel better but if a ref blows the whistle for forward progress, then the play is immediately dead at that exact moment.

  61. Not a Chiefs fan… but Triplette inserted himself as a very important person in that game. Mariota fumbled and Chiefs had the ball. On the Mariots self touchdown drive… should have been a punt but he erroneously gave a fisrt down spot when Ten was short.

  63. vaphinfan says:
    January 6, 2018 at 7:52 pm
    Patriot fans breathing a sigh of relief. Belichick would had been out coached like usual when the Chiefs and patriots meet.

    ——————-
    Oh yeah. “We would have beat the Patriots if we hadn’t lost before we got there”. The very fact that in the midst if all this your biggest worry is the Patriots shows that you don’t really believe that.

  65. Why is the story not the epic Titans comeback instead of the epic KC collapse? Now you know why Patriots fans shake their head at all the negative bs. Achievement means little to the NFL fan except for individual accolades because they hate winners like the Patriots and also get satisfaction from tearing down a loser (31 out of 32 teams).

  67. Smith or Mahomes will make no difference as long as Fat Andy is in command. He’s a legendary choker that excels in collapses.

  70. Great win for the Titans. It just makes the playoffs that much more interesting. A lot of people were telling Andy Reid to go with Patrick Mahomes this year, but he chose to take the different approach. I don’t think the Chiefs were even planning to get this far. They actually over achieved. Next year Andy Reid will finally have a decent QB. He’s a HOF coach who’s never had a HOF QB. The Chiefs will make some noise next year. Next year will be awesome.

  73. The Refs handed the Titans 10 points . Margarita fumbled at 2 minute warning, refs waived it off and titans kick field goal. Margarita was over line if scrimmage when he threw and caught a t’s.

    I hope chiefs fire Andy Reid

  76. m8gaman says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Before any KC fans start complaining about one-sided refs, did anyone else see Travis Kelce fumble the ball before hitting the ground on his concussion play?

    Under the 2 minute warning no less, why wasn’t that play automatically under review?

    Chiefs fans can complain about the refs if it makes them feel better but if a ref blows the whistle for forward progress, then the play is immediately dead at that exact moment.
    ———

    I think they let him have possession when he grabbed the ball while his brain was still moving from that hit stick.

    I know Alex Smith deserves the bashing but there were alot of dropped balls out there.

  77. Jbaxt doing his typical hide-job. Talks trash all year and then his team puts up the most embarrassing performance in playoff history and he’s predictably gone.

  82. This choke job may be even worse than the one in Indianapolis four years ago

    If Marvin Lewis and Andy Reid were to meet in the playoffs, we’d probably have our first ever tie in a playoff game (sarcasm)

  83. I like how people are blaming Smith rather than the useless clown that is the head coach. Just shows how clueless many are when it comes to understanding this sport.

  87. Hilarious. I’d rather go 5-11 once in a blue moon than root for the Chiefs. The Broncos stranglehold on being the historical model franchise of the AFCW seems safe indefinately.

    Oh, this is so awesome! Tennessee probably started shoving back all mean and hard, and the KC Scarecrows wilted like the heartless, gutless team they’ve always been.

  88. well now that Gruden is back at least you chief fans dont have to worry about hosting playoff games anymore, will save you the money you waste going to the game to watch them choke.

  89. Those who want to complain about the no-call on Mariota due to “forward progress” or the refs giving the Titans the game, the refs clearly missed Kelce fumbling on the play he was injured on. Since it was inside 2 minutes, Tennessee couldn’t challenge it and the league office had plenty of time to look at it due to the injury…

  91. I hope Travis Kelce keeps forgetting they lost and has to be reminded and is devastated over and over again

  92. Poor Andy…does it all, in so many ways, to lose the big game. It wasn’t like KC had to put up big 2nd half numbers…a field goal or two would have put it out of reach.
    Stunning. And Smith’s numbers are not all bad…go figure.
    Well, if Tenn sees Pats, you can be guaranteed Henry will not get the yards he got…

  96. Can someone tell me how Kareem Hunt has 11 carries when his team was up by 18 yet the running back for the team down by 18 kept feeding their running back? Oh yeah. Andy Reid. Getting tired of it yet, Chiefs fans? It’s never going to end. We dealt with it for 14 years in Philly.

  97. That was one hell of a game. Just when it looked to be a blowout in favor of the Chiefs, the Titans never gave up and won. Nice job Tennessee.

  101. KC did choke this one away, but this was truly a Jeff Triplette masterpiece today. How does this clown even sniff a playoff game, let alone keep his refereeing job?

  103. I have no dog in this fight as I just wanted to see a competitive game.
    That being said, the officiating was horrible tonight. The Chiefs were robbed of 2 points because of an early whistle. If Eli had been whistled down like that, the Pats would have had an undefeated season.
    There is absolutely no consistency with the refs these days. I’ve come to expect at least one horrid call per game.

  104. Mularkey pulled a ‘Reid’ by calling a timeout before the first half. My single biggest pet peeve in football. Assuming the other team is going to lay down. Chiefs should have only scored 14 in this game.

    But…again but…

    Had the Chiefs NOT scored at the end of the first half, maybe they would have not assumed they were going to win and would have played to win.

    Bad coaching on both sides.

  105. Yhis is all on Andy. His teams just choke it up in the postseason. Not once, not twice, but repeatingly.

  106. Triplette botched the Mariotta fumble, the Kelce fumble and the Henry fumble. Other than that he did just fine.

  111. vaphinfan says:
    January 6, 2018 at 7:52 pm
    Patriot fans breathing a sigh of relief. Belichick would had been out coached like usual when the Chiefs and patriots meet.

    ———-

    What time is your team playing this weekend?

  112. Andy Reid – gains more yards on scripted plays then the rest of the game.
    Andy Reid – refuses to play 4 good quarters of football if the first half was great.
    Andy Reid.

  113. drunkraider says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:12 pm
    well now that Gruden is back at least you chief fans dont have to worry about hosting playoff games anymore, will save you the money you waste going to the game to watch them choke.

    ———–

    KC has two QBs better than Derek Carr. Gruden and the Raiders won’t win jack unless they find a QB

  114. I like Andy Reid but this loss does nothing to silence the Reid haters. I can understand some of KC’s previous home playoff losses to Pittsburgh, NE, Indy and Baltimore. But this team had no business losing to a pedestrian team like Tennessee!

  116. kcflake says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:06 pm
    The Refs handed the Titans 10 points . Margarita fumbled at 2 minute warning, refs waived it off and titans kick field goal. Margarita was over line if scrimmage when he threw and caught a t’s.

    I hope chiefs fire Andy Reid
    —————————-
    First of all, look up the illegal forward pass rule – his entire body has to be beyond the LOS – it wasn’t.

    Second of all, what’s your excuse for the chiefs losing six CONSECUTIVE HOME PLAYOFF GAMES? SIX!!!

  118. nhpats says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    drunkraider says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:12 pm
    well now that Gruden is back at least you chief fans dont have to worry about hosting playoff games anymore, will save you the money you waste going to the game to watch them choke

    Lmao, Carr is better than Brady right now, Your run is done and your obsession with Carr is unhealthy

  119. When will Alex Smith, Matt Stafford get the scrutiny they deserve, they blow multiple playoff games and no one bats an eyelid, but if Cam & Tyrod fail to lead their teams to win(you know their teams have limited receiving/running options if Lesean is hurt for tomorrow), Cam & Tyrod will be on instant hot seat, in case of Tyrod, most will call for bye bye from Bills, however if you put Cam/Tyrod on a Chiefs team with Hunt, Hill & Kelce I have no doubt they will win a playoff game.

