Chiefs take big lead, but lose Travis Kelce to concussion

AP

Almost everything went right for the Chiefs in the first half of today’s game — until they lost one of their best players.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered a concussion late in the first half. He’s out for the game and will have to go through the NFL’s concussion policy to be able to play next week.

The good news for the Chiefs is it’s looking very likely that they will play next week. They have dominated throughout, and they scored a touchdown at the end of the first half to take a 21-3 lead.

The Titans are going to need an incredible comeback, and the Chiefs, even without Kelce, shouldn’t have too much trouble protecting this big lead.