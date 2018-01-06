Chiefs take early lead thanks to Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt

AP

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had two early dropped passes today against the Titans, but he made up for it quickly.

Hill caught a short pass from Alex Smith and raced down the field for a 45-yard gain, putting Kansas City into Titans territory, where an 81-yard drive ended with a Kareem Hunt touchdown run.

The Chiefs had no trouble moving the ball on the drive, after their first possession ended in a punt. The Titans went three-and-out on their first two possessions, and they’re going to need to get something going on offense if they want to keep up with the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s 7-0 lead isn’t exactly insurmountable, but the Titans haven’t looked like they’re going to put a lot of points on the board. In the early going, it’s all Chiefs.