Derrick Henry’s big run puts the Titans back in the game

The first half was ugly for the Titans. The second half has been ugly for the Chiefs.

Derrick Henry ran for a 35-yard touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter, and suddenly the Titans, who trailed 21-3 at halftime, are right back in the game. The Titans went for two after the touchdown but failed, so they’re now down 21-16.

Henry’s score came after Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass to himself to get the Titans in the end zone for the first time today.

Mike Mularkey may be coaching for his job today. If so, he’s making a pretty good case for himself. We’ve got ourselves a ball game.