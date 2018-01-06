Eric Decker makes a play, Titans take the lead

AP

A wild wild-card playoff game is going down to the wire.

Titans receiver Eric Decker, who had been having a rough game, reeled in a 22-yard catch in the end zone to give Tennessee a 22-21 lead at Kansas City. The Titans failed on the two-point conversion attempt.

The game was all Chiefs in the first half and has been all Titans in the second half: When Kansas City cruised to a 21-3 lead at halftime it looked like we were in for a blowout, but the Titans have turned it into a thriller.

Now the Chiefs are going to need a fourth-quarter comeback to avoid an epic collapse.