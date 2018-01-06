Falcons lead at half but only 13-10 as Rams grab momentum

Getty Images

After a slow start, the Rams grabbed the momentum before halftime.

The Falcons, who took a 13-0 lead, saw the Rams score the final 10 points of the half. Atlanta now holds only a 13-10 advantage.

Los Angeles managed only one first down and 14 total yards in the first quarter but finally got it going in the second quarter. The Rams crossed midfield on their first possession of the second quarter and then put together a seven-play, 79-yard drive capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp.

They added a late Sam Ficken field goal.

The Rams, the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, ended up outgaining the Falcons 169 to 119. Goff went 10-for-19 for 127 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Los Angeles has roughed up Matt Ryan, who was sacked three times and hit twice more. The Falcons quarterback entered the medical tent late in the second quarter with bleeding behind his right ear.

Ryan, though, did return for the kneel down at the end of the half, and the team made no announcement about his condition.

But the Falcons will have to better protect him from the Rams pass rush.

Ryan finished the first half 11-of-16 for 86 yards.

Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers injured his right knee, and the team lists him as questionable to return. He was injured on a sack of Ryan he shared with Aaron Donald.