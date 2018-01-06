Giants won’t get Schwartz interview until Eagles’ season ends

Getty Images

The strange, awkward courtship of Jim Schwartz by the Giants continues to be strange, awkward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that, although the Giants requested permission to interview the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for the head-coaching job in New York, the Giants did not schedule an interview before the conclusion of the current weekend. As a result, the bye-week window will close on the Giants’ ability to interview Schwartz.

The Giants will now have to wait for Philly’s season to end. Even if the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, the ability to conduct a second interview during the week after the conference championship games applies only if the team interviewed the candidate during the initial bye week.

It’s the latest odd development in the Giants’ search, as it relates to Schwartz. Pegged as a favorite for the job, the Giants waited until Wednesday afternoon to request permission to interview him, prompting speculation that the Giants possibly shied away from Schwartz after word emerged of his candidacy.

If the Eagles have postseason success, the question will become whether the Giants are willing to wait until after the Super Bowl to even have an initial sit-down with Schwartz.