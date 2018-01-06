Haloti Ngata hopes to return to Lions in 2018

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata took some time and consulted with a neurologist before deciding to play in 2017, but he’s not doing the same contemplation this year.

Ngata’s 2017 campaign with the Lions came to an early end when he tore his bicep five games into the season and said that the early end to the year has left him feeling like he has more to do before he calls it a career. The impending free agent also said that he’d like to return to the Lions.

“I think if I finished the year healthy I would have been a little closer to probably retiring, but I want to finish the season so I think I want to keep on playing,” Ngata said on WXYT. “And definitely I loved being able to be here and help Detroit have more dominance in this league. We’ve had winning seasons, I just want to continue to build this franchise and get it to where it can be a dominant franchise and a great team. So I definitely want to be here, I definitely want to keep on playing, but we’ll have to see once free agency hits.”

When Ngata, who turns 34 this month, was in the lineup, the Lions were allowing 74.6 rushing yards per game and only allowed one team to run for more than 100 yards in a game. They allowed 55 more yards per game over the remaining 11 games and only held three of their opponents under 100 total rushing yards.