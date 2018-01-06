Jon Gruden claims nothing is official as he appears on ESPN for the last time

Getty Images

Jon Gruden is still claiming he hasn’t officially been named the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders, but his broadcast partner apparently didn’t get the memo.

Sean McDounough, working play-by-play in the booth with Gruden before today’s playoff game in Kansas City, began the broadcast with a sendoff.

“It’s an emotional and bittersweet day for our Monday Night Football family as today we say goodbye to Coach Gruden after nine very distinguished years,” McDonough said. “But I know you’re looking forward to getting back to coaching. We congratulate you as you head back to the sideline with the Raiders.”

Gruden replied that it’s too early to make such an announcement.

“Well, thank you, nothing’s official yet, but these Chiefs fans have been on my case since I got here,” Gruden said.

Everyone knows that Gruden has agreed to become the Raiders’ next head coach, but for some reason Gruden is continuing to play coy. Regardless, McDonough removed any doubt: Today is Gruden’s last day at ESPN, and next he’ll coach the Raiders.