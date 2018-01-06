Marcus Mariota throws a touchdown pass to himself

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota just delivered one of the wildest plays in NFL postseason history.

With the Titans facing third-and-goal from their own 6-yard line, Mariota scrambled around, couldn’t find anyone open, appeared to want to run the ball into the end zone, then passed just before he crossed the line of scrimmage. The ball was nearly intercepted but tipped by Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis, who ended up batting it back into Mariota’s hands. Mariota grabbed the ball and ran into the end zone.

That makes it both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for Mariota, and it makes Mariota the first player in NFL postseason history to score both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game.

Referee Jeff Triplette, who is having a rough day, turned on his microphone and announced that Mariota was an eligible receiver on the play because he was in the shotgun formation. That was incorrect, as in reality all players become eligible receivers once a defensive player touches the ball. So Mariota would have been eligible regardless of whether he was in the shotgun or under center.

The Titans are now back in the game, down 21-10 in the third quarter.