Matt Nagy set for interviews with Bears, Colts on Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs will kick off the 2017 playoffs with a game against the Titans on Sunday afternoon and we’ll have to wait to find out if they’ll continue playing next weekend.

Whether they win or lose, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is going to have a busy day on Sunday. Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that Nagy will wrap up his weekend by interviewing with both the Bears and Colts for their head coaching vacancies.

Assistants on teams playing in the Wild Card round are eligible to interview once their teams have played their first playoff games. If their teams win, they have to wait until they’re eliminated or until the week after the conference championship games for a second interview.

Both the Bears and Colts are spending some of their Saturday interviewing candidates as well. Breer reports Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel is meeting the Colts while the Bears announced that General Manager Ryan Pace interviewed Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.