Mike Mularkey could be the next guy out

Six coaching jobs have opened in the past week. A seventh could be coming.

The Titans trail by 14 after the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Barring the kind of turnaround that the Tennessee offense isn’t built to engineer, the Titans will be one-and-done. And then the question will be whether coach Mike Mularkey will be done, too.

Rumors have swirled for weeks that Mularkey faced termination if he didn’t take the team to the playoffs. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier in the day, a loss by the Titans in the wild-card round could result in the team “parting ways” (it’s the new “mutual parting”) with Mularkey, and pursuing Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The real question is whether the Titans would fire Mularkey without knowing they can get McDaniels, or whether the current coach leaving hinges on the ability to attract the first choice for the job. The Raiders last Sunday fired Jack Del Rio, confident that they would get Jon Gruden. For the Titans, are they willing to go with anyone other than Mularkey, or would they dump Mularkey only if they can get McDaniels?