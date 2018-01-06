Mike Thomas among Rams’ inactives

Getty Images

The Falcons listed no players on their status report Thursday. The Rams listed only receiver Mike Thomas, calling him doubtful.

Thus, both teams are in good shape heading into tonight’s game.

Thomas, who played in eight games with one start this season, will not play with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. He is among the Rams’ inactives.

Los Angeles’ other inactives are running back Lance Dunbar, running back Justin Davis, linebacker Cameron Lynch, linebacker Garrett Sickels, center Aaron Neary and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas.

The Falcons’ inactives are receiver Marvin Hall, running back Terrence Magee, defensive back Leon McFadden, linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, offensive guard Sean Harlow, offensive tackle Austin Pasztor and tight end Eric Saubert.