Packers hire Jim Hostler as receivers coach

The Packers have hired Jim Hostler as their new receivers coach, Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports. Hostler spent the past three seasons with the Colts.

Hostler will replace Luke Getsy, who left for Mississippi State.

Hostler oversaw Indianapolis’ receivers in 2015 before coaching the team’s tight ends the past two seasons. He entered the NFL in 2000 as an offensive quality control assistant for the Chiefs. He also has served on the staffs of the Saints, Jets, 49ers, Ravens and Bills.

Hostler worked with Packers coach Mike McCarthy in New Orleans in 2001-02 and in San Francisco in 2005.

The Packers attempted to keep offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett as their receivers coach after stripping him of his offensive coordinator’s title, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. But unhappy with the demotion, Bennett turned down the job.