Patriots bracing for Matt Patricia to exit, likely for Detroit

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2018, 8:03 PM EST
Getty Images

The band is going to be breaking up, but not in the way that some envisioned.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots are bracing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to leave, most likely to become the next coach of the Detroit Lions.

Patricia, who has a degree in aeronautical engineering from Rennselaer Polytechnic, joined the Patriots in 2004. He became the defensive coordinator in 2012.

Regarded as brilliant in all matters, Patricia also is believed to be more than ready to take over a team of his own. He has, we’re told, a very good relationship with Lions G.M. Bob Quinn, who previously worked for the Patriots.

One knock on Patricia came from his decision to wear the distinctive Barstool Sports T-shirt with an image of Commissioner Roger Goodell in a clown nose while exiting the team plane after Super Bowl LI. Goodell, as PFT reported in July, was still miffed about the gesture. However, it’s currently not believed that 345 Park Avenue will in any way try to throw a wrench into the process of the Lions hiring Patricia.

Of course, the Lions will have to wait until the Patriots’ season ends before hiring Patricia. The longer the job remains open, the more obvious a candidate Patricia will become, like Kyle Shanahan last year in San Francisco and Dan Quinn three years ago in Atlanta.

32 responses to “Patriots bracing for Matt Patricia to exit, likely for Detroit

  1. Well then that means McDaniels is likely to stay to inherit the kingdom. Unless all that talk of Belichick going anywhere is just a bunch if silly malarkey.

  3. If your sources are the Mickey Mouse owned TMZPN, its not true. Otherwise yes, this was a potential fit the moment Bobby Quinn was hired by Detroit 2 years ago.

  5. If Patricia does take the job if offered he better watch out for Goodell to steal some draft picks from the Lions for that shirt.

  6. I could more than live with that choice. Wonder if Martha will make him trim the beard lol… Go Lions (God help us all)!!

  10. Per Robert Kraft all is peachy keen at Patriot Way ,,,looks more like the empire is crumbling right in front of his very eyes !

  13. He might be able to figure out the rotating speed of the football that Stafford throws, but winning in Detroit is not quite that simple. My guess would be that the NFL is fixed and the Ford family is on the wrong side of the leverage, probably in regards to a safety issue with their cars in the past or current. So yeah if Patricia has something on Brady, Belichik, or Kraft then the Lions will probably succeed.

  14. Did you guys know Matt Patricia was a rocket scientist? They only mention it every single time the guy is shown on TV.

  15. “If your sources are the Mickey Mouse owned TMZPN, its not true.”

    When did it become reasonable to just refuse to believe anything?

  19. Great choice Detroit!! Patricia is smart and always in control! He will be a big asset to the Lions. As a Patriots fan I am sad to see him go, but he has earned his opportunity to be a head coach.

  20. Geez what a shame. The Patriots completely fall apart every time an assistant takes a head coaching job, and that assistant always creates his own dynasty. Gosh these NFL owners looks so intelligent every time they hire a Patriots’ assistant.

  23. “When did it become reasonable to just refuse to believe anything?”
    When a wel know lawyer stated: “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is”

  24. If he is the guy Detroit hires with the mentality of a guy wearing a shirt with the commissioner on it – that’s the personality Detroit needs. Shurmur also seems like a solid option. Steve Wilks would be my 3rd option. But please, whoever it is, get rid of Billy Bob.

  26. Iam sorry but did they just show Robert Kraft at the Rams Falcons game glad handing Rodger ?

  27. skawh says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:10 pm
    Good for Patricia, he’s earned it. AND, Patricia knows that Belachek is GONE at the end of their playoff run.
    ——————

    He would have no thought of leaving if he honestly thought that. It would mean he has a shot at taking over the Patriots which would (sorry detroit) be a sweeter deal than taking over the Lions.

  28. With Stafford coming out in favor of retaining Cooter as OC and Quinn as the GM it sure seemed like the stars were aligned for this. Good luck Matty P, and now I will sit back and watch chipwibskahw4life empty the sock puppet drawer.

  29. Detroit is getting a very good coach, this year he did quite a bit with not a lot of talent for the Pats Defense..

  30. i love people saying its crumbling. Cowherd had this garbage piece that “Bill is preparing his Coordinators to leave and he has never done that before.”

    Uh Huh. In February 2005 after we beat the eagles in Super bowl 39, Charlie Weis went home to Notre Dame, and Rac went to Cleveland. but its “never happened before.”

  32. zeke2517 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    When did it become reasonable to just refuse to believe anything?
    _________________________________________

    Somewhere around the time ‘journalism’ became anything but. You know, when it all became click driven and about being 1st rather than being right.

