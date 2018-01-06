Rams off to shaky start as Falcons lead 13-0

AP

The Rams, who have only six players with previous playoff experience, are off to a shaky start. The league’s best special teams unit turned it over twice in the first quarter, leading to 10 points for the Falcons.

Atlanta leads 13-0 with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

The Rams, the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, had only one first down, 14 total yards and went 0-for-3 on third down in the first quarter. Jared Goff was 1-for-5 for 3 yards.

Rams defensive back Blake Countess had an Atlanta punt bounce off his foot, and Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds recovered. That gave Atlanta a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Matt Bryant added a 51-yard field goal on the Falcons’ next drive.

Pharoh Cooper, the All-Pro kick returner, fumbled the ensuing kickoff when he was stripped by Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee and Falcons defensive back Kemal Ishmael recovered at the Los Angeles 32.

Devonta Freeman cashed in with a 3-yard touchdown run to complete an eight-play, 32-yard drive.