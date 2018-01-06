Rams off to shaky start as Falcons lead 13-0

Posted by Charean Williams on January 6, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
The Rams, who have only six players with previous playoff experience, are off to a shaky start. The league’s best special teams unit turned it over twice in the first quarter, leading to 10 points for the Falcons.

Atlanta leads 13-0 with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

The Rams, the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, had only one first down, 14 total yards and went 0-for-3 on third down in the first quarter. Jared Goff was 1-for-5 for 3 yards.

Rams defensive back Blake Countess had an Atlanta punt bounce off his foot, and Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds recovered. That gave Atlanta a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Matt Bryant added a 51-yard field goal on the Falcons’ next drive.

Pharoh Cooper, the All-Pro kick returner, fumbled the ensuing kickoff when he was stripped by Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee and Falcons defensive back Kemal Ishmael recovered at the Los Angeles 32.

Devonta Freeman cashed in with a 3-yard touchdown run to complete an eight-play, 32-yard drive.

  2. i’ve been jumping up-and-down and screaming all week for anyone that would listen, The Rams lack of experience will be their downfall in this game.

    The combined age of the quarterback and head coach is the same as the average age of the average NFL head coach . That makes a difference.

    I am rooting for the Rams by the way.

  4. Bleck5 so you think the falcons are going to choke? I doubt it. The falcons don’t have Alex Smith the king of chokejobs.

  5. Since then Atlanta is handing this game to the Rams.Atlanta had the Rams stopped with less than 2 minutes to go and they call timeout letting the Rams to regroup. And on 3rd and long Sanu just stands there at the line of scrimmage when the ball is snapped which don’t let anybody for Ryan to throw to.

  7. I don’t get how they could review that catch, since another play was run after and resulted in an offsides penalty against the Falcons. By that point, the Gurley catch shouldn’t be able to be reviewed.

