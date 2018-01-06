Rams turnover leads to Atlanta FG for 3-0 lead

Getty Images

The Rams had three special teams players named to the All-Pro team, but a fumble on special teams cost them the first points of Saturday’s game.

The Falcons went three-and-out on their first two drives, which started at their own 6 and their own 10 after spectacular punts by Johnny Hekker.

But Matt Bosher‘s second punt hit Rams cornerback Blake Countess in the foot and All-Pro returner Pharoh Cooper couldn’t recover it. Instead, Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds covered it at the Los Angeles 17.

The Rams defense stymied the Falcons again, as Atlanta gained only 6 yards before a Matt Bryant chip-shot field goal and a 3-0 lead with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter.

It’s been a defensive battle so far in Los Angeles.