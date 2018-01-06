Replay official believed Kelce recovered fumble

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
Lost in the hit that knocked Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce out of Saturday’s wild-card game with a concussion was an apparent fumble by Kelce. Every available replay angle showed the ball come out as Kelce fell to the ground.

Because the play happened in the final two minutes of the first half, Titans coach Mike Mularkey couldn’t have challenged the play. Per rule, the on-site replay official has the responsibility for initiating the replay process; the league office gets involved only if/when the replay official in the press box at the game calls for a review.

Per a league source, the replay official didn’t call for a replay review in this case because, while the ball was seen coming out, it was determined that Kelce recovered the ball while he was on the ground.

The ruling on the field could have been overturned only if there were clear evidence of a recovery by the opposing team. One angle shows that Kelce scooped the ball toward his body just before Titans linebacker Jayon Brown picked it up and ran with it.

Put simply, if a replay review had been ordered, there likely wouldn’t have been clear and obvious evidence to overturn the ruling on the field. If, of course, the “clear and obvious” standard had been properly applied.

15 responses to “Replay official believed Kelce recovered fumble

  4. So what you’re saying is that a play occurred where coaches couldn’t have challenged if they wanted to, the refs didn’t see fit to review, and it wouldn’t have been overturned anyway even if they did?

    This is intriguing stuff. Why aren’t you a color analyst yet?

  5. There was no scooping, his arms were just flopping on the ground. Kelce was out cold (and gee I hope he was ok) as soon as he was hit, he was limp, it was scary. How anyone thinks in the midst of that he recovered anything is beyond me.

  6. Why are you doing this? Your headline says “Replay official believed Kelce recovered fumble.” Well, why didn’t he call for a replay? He’s the one who does it, isn’t he? Oh, also there is a “per a league source” in there.

  9. Chiefs fans talked SO MUCH crap about how they were going to wax the Patriots next week.

    I want…No, I need you to know how awesome it is to laugh in your faces!!!

    Enjoy the offseason, losers!

  10. “The ruling on the field could have been overturned only if there were clear evidence of a recovery by the opposing team”

    You couldnt possibly have typed that with a straight face

  11. Per a league source, the replay official didn’t call for a replay review in this case because, while the ball was seen coming out, it was determined that Kelce recovered the ball while he was on the ground.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Sounds good. Too bad that is NOT his job. His job is to call for a review if there is a questionable ruling on the field. It is the on-field referee’s job along with the NYC band of idiots to determine whether it was upheld or overturned. What that guy did was conduct a quick review with himself as the lone decision making authority.

  14. @ FinnFan: Help me out here. Does the onsite replay official defer to field officials and NYC goobers? I thought it was close enough for another look.

