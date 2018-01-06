Report: Joe Philbin expected to rejoin Packers coaching staff

Getty Images

The Packers parted ways with a couple of longtime offensive assistants this week and they are reportedly on the verge of bringing back a former member of Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Joe Philbin is expected to take a job in Green Bay. While Philbin’s title is unclear, Demovsky adds that Philbin is expected to take on the responsibilities that were held by former offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett. McCarthy calls the offensive plays for the Packers

Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt left the team this week.

Philbin was on the Packers staff from 2003-2011 and spent the last five of those years as the offensive coordinator. He left Green Bay to become the Dolphins head coach and held that job until he was fired after Miami started the 2015 season with a 1-3 record. Philbin was the Colts’ offensive line coach the last two years.