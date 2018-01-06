Report: Joe Philbin expected to rejoin Packers coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 6, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
Getty Images

The Packers parted ways with a couple of longtime offensive assistants this week and they are reportedly on the verge of bringing back a former member of Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Joe Philbin is expected to take a job in Green Bay. While Philbin’s title is unclear, Demovsky adds that Philbin is expected to take on the responsibilities that were held by former offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett. McCarthy calls the offensive plays for the Packers

Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt left the team this week.

Philbin was on the Packers staff from 2003-2011 and spent the last five of those years as the offensive coordinator. He left Green Bay to become the Dolphins head coach and held that job until he was fired after Miami started the 2015 season with a 1-3 record. Philbin was the Colts’ offensive line coach the last two years.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Joe Philbin expected to rejoin Packers coaching staff

  2. Old Joe was out of his depth as a Head Coach in Miami because he lacked the capacity to inspire others. However, he was a great #2 guy for McCarthy when they won the Super Bowl and Rodgers absolutely loves him. Probably a very good move by the Packers. Not everyone has the attributes to succeed as a Head Coach but they don’t know unless they have a go. Welcome home, Old Joe.

  3. Now THIS is good news. He may have struggled as a head coach but the Packer offense was at its best with Philbin as OC and McCarthy calling the plays.

    “We’re getting the band back together!”

  5. “he lacked the capacity to inspire others”.

    It would be interesting to know how some generic fan observing from afar has any knowledge about a coach’s ability to inspire anyone.

  6. Next thing you know Fritz Shurmur will be back. Oh, he’s dead? Put up a cardboard cutout of him. It’ll be a better caper than Dom…

  7. Yes, this is great news for us Packers fans. Now we can get back to where we were. The 1980s.

  8. Having Joe Regis Philbin back will help us a lot. For instance, maybe he can tell us when we play this weekend.

  9. I recall Coach Philbin suffered a personal family tragedy before he left Green Bay. Coming back may be difficult for him. Welcome back to coach — he does have friends in Green Bay.

  10. Yes, as expected and the least surprising news around Packerland this last week.
    The rearranging of offensive coaches was less about scapegoating and more about getting the band back together again, much to the consternation of the Barneys.
    That Band had a string of big hits, coming to a venue near you.

  11. “The band is back together”

    Gumby fans are clueless.
    Aaron Rodgers proved that it’s Aaron Rodgers who make the packers good. Not some old coach.
    LOL@ Gumby fans.

    What packers really need is a coach to teach AR to fall properly.
    Maybe hire a WWE wrestler.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!