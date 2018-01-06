Report: Kellen Moore expected to be Cowboys quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys reportedly didn’t have to look far to fill their quarterbacks coach vacancy.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that Kellen Moore is expected to call an end to his playing career and start his coaching career on Jason Garrett’s staff. Garrett made a similar move over a decade ago when he went from playing quarterback for the Dolphins in 2004 to being the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2005.

The Cowboys parted ways with Wade Wilson, who had been their quarterbacks coach since 2007, this week.

Moore has been spent most of the 2017 season on the practice squad and has been with the Cowboys since 2015. He’s worked with Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan even longer as Linehan was the offensive coordinator for the Lions in Moore’s first two NFL seasons.

That knowledge of the system and Moore’s familiarity with Dak Prescott should help him get off to a quick start in his new gig.