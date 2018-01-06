Robert Kraft calls key aspect of ESPN report “total fabrication and fiction”

January 6, 2018
The ESPN report regarding internal dysfunction at the Patriots has no on-the-record sources. The Patriots have now gone on the record multiple times to push back against key aspects of the article.

Most recently, Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a strong and sweeping denial regarding the contention that Kraft directed coach Bill Belichick to trade former backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during an in-season, half-day meeting. Kraft told Peter King of TheMMQB.com that the claim “a total fabrication and fiction. I am telling you, it’s fiction.”

Kraft told King that, prior to Monday, October 30, the last internal discussion about Garoppolo’s status happened in June.

“That is the last time I talked to Bill about it,” Kraft said. “I assumed once the season started, we’d talk again at the end of the season about it. The next time I spoke with Bill about it was the Monday before the trade deadline. He called me on that Monday and said he got a deal with San Francisco, Jimmy for a second-round pick and [quarterback] Brian Hoyer. Turns out they had to cut Hoyer and then we got him. But really, this was basically a second-round pick and Brian Hoyer for Jimmy. Bill asked me if I was OK with this. I was really taken aback a little bit. I wanted to think about it. I talked to [Patriots president] Jonathan [Kraft], who was OK with it, and I called Bill back and said, ‘OK.'”

Robert Kraft also said that he “absolutely” believes Belichick will return in 2018.

Belichick and Brady have not yet commented on the report, primarily because they have not yet had press conferences or other media availability. Trainer Alex Guerrero already has gone on the record to deny certain allegations in the story regarding his role in the alleged turmoil.

In contrast, the ESPN article has no on-the-record sources. While anonymous sourcing alone doesn’t make a story untrue, the owner of the team has said in clear, unequivocal terms that there was no meeting, and that there was no direction to trade Garoppolo.

  3. It’s not as though Pats fans don’t believe there could easily have been some tension regarding the where and when of trading Garoppolo, it’s just that we don’t buy for a minute that it would be anyone from bspn that would be the one to get any reliable info about the goings on in Fortress Foxborough.

  7. Of course, he would deny it because it’s not true.

    There is unease in Foxboro and it relates to two very real things and Wickersham certainly covered the main one, Guerrero. Offensive players would go to TB12 instead of team trainers and many thought that was to curry favor with Tom Brady. That’s a serious conflict for a team. The other issue is that they all sense that Patricia and McDaniels are gone after the season ends.

  8. ESPN and their seasonal agenda of tactics against the GOAT and the Pats…now the coach and owner. Attempts to distract them during the playoffs and/or a SB run doesn’t work. When will they learn.

  9. Maybe this situation is different, partly false or even completely false. But the Pats are the team which has denied cheating, breaking league rules, multiple times in the past. We know what their credibility on that issue.

  11. IMO this hinges on Brady’s refusing to hang it up. I have nothing but admiration for the guy especially after SB LI, but he’s just not as good as he used to be. I would have loved to see him hang it up after that game, based on the “go out on top, it can’t get any better than this so leave them wanting more” theory.

    In sports there’s nothing sadder than to watch one of the greats refuse to quit. I remember in 1966 Jim Brown retired after just 9 seasons, and it was said that one of his reasons was to “hang out with the Beatles (a British rock group) and the Stones.”

    The point is – he went out on top, sparing us having to watch him decline, which I fear will be the case with Brady.

  13. I usually dont believe much that comes out of the Pats camp, but when I saw ESPN was the source… I believe Kraft 100%

  14. kraft is the biggest liar and greediest owner in the league. Why would anyone believe him after all the shady things he has done?

  15. Meanwhile, the reigning Super Bowl Champions are enjoying their 8th consecutive first round bye. Enjoy your weekend, fans of the rest…:)

  16. I think my favorite part of this whole story is how quickly and gleefully Patriots haters are embracing this. The fact that you guys are celebrating the alleged impending breakup of the group and subsequent end to the dynasty is pathetic. Beat the currently constituted Patriots into a 6-10 season, then you can celebrate. Otherwise, if Brady and/or Belichick were to leave or retire, under contentious or amicable circumstances, make no mistake about it: you didn’t beat anyone, there’s nothing to celebrate. The Patriots just allowed you to have the NFL back.

  17. Let it all play out on the field. If they are in such turmoil then they should struggle on the field when things get tough being Coach/QB/Owner are at odds. If they have a successful playoff run then this story was one of the biggest wastes of time sense the manufactured Tebow drama. Also perpetrated by ESPN.

  21. If I were the Krafts why not let a coach who has three years left
    Go and keep his students like McDaniels etc…is this Parcells/
    Belichick of many years ago? Where Kraft failed to hire
    Belichick because of Parcells ( Kraft did get a raw deal from
    Parcells who was negotiating with the Jets while coaching
    Super Bowl week.)
    Kraft has admitted he should have hired Belichick when Parcells
    left…..so hire your next coach from within. Continuity is not a bad
    way. Look at the Steelers who have a three coaches since 1968.

  23. It’s ESPN…who is surprised…they have been manufacturing sports news and being relative sports “antagonists” for years now. They stopped being sports “reporting” a long time ago – the “E” stands for “Entertainment”.

  24. The rich owner said so, so it must be true, lol. I remember when the 49er organization did this dance too, and I said Harbaugh would shortly be leaving. Belichick is gone folks. If not this January, it will happen shortly thereafter.

  25. It was a moot point when Brady was extended Feb 2016. Look at Brady’s cap hit and dead cap for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. If Jimmy G didn’t help them out with his salary in 2018, he was gone. Simple math. It’s another thing to think a head coach would want to bench a QB that led the team to a SB win and the playoffs this year and go with an unproven QB but that’s another story. Fans and media love the player not playing.

  26. Before we go to far this is pretty easy. You have an owner of a team with very questionable ethical purity and a report with few ethics. My guest if both were laying in the road the skid marks would be in front of the reporter.

