Ron Rivera gets new contract, but not new job security

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
Getty Images

Panthers coach Ron Rivera is getting a new contract, one that gives him some financial security but no extra job security.

Rivera and the Panthers are close to agreeing to an extension through 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That means Rivera knows he’ll get paid through 2020. It doesn’t mean Rivera knows he’ll be the Panthers’ coach through 2020.

The Panthers are up for sale, and they’ll have a new owner this year. The new owner, who will spend about $2 billion to buy the team, can easily afford to fire Rivera and hire someone else. Buying out the remainder of Rivera’s contract might cost something in the neighborhood of $10 million. That’s less than 1 percent of the purchase price of the team.

For the Panthers’ next owner, this contract is a great deal: If Carolina wins the Super Bowl this year, the new owner is buying the team knowing that his Super Bowl-winning coach is locked up for three more seasons. If Carolina loses tomorrow in New Orleans and then has a disappointing 2018 season, the new owner can fire Rivera and hire a new coach, at the cost of a buyout that would sound like a lot of money to an ordinary person but would be a pittance to anyone who can afford to buy an NFL team.

So Rivera will still have to impress the Panthers’ next owner or else he’ll be out, new contract or not.

11 responses to “Ron Rivera gets new contract, but not new job security

  2. “Buying out the remainder of Rivera’s contract might cost something in the neighborhood of $10 million. That’s less than 1 percent of the purchase price of the team.”
    —————————-
    These are two totally different type of business transactions.
    Buying a team is a capital transaction.
    Paying a salary is an operating transaction.

    You are making an assumption that after flipping 2 Billion down, the operating side has 10 million lying around to do whatever.
    They might have the 10 mill to do it, but it’s irrelevant to the purchase price.

  3. It looks like they are expecting him to lose and have a “disappointing” 2018 then. Otherwise, why would this be done before the game is played tomorrow.

  4. Rivera is a slightly above average coach for a slightly above average team. This team is stuck in neutral & Newton is about one hit away from his 90th concussion.

  6. Uh suuure. And who are they gonna replace him With? It’s not like the Panthers have been doing that bad recently under Rivera. There’s worst coaches out there who still has a job.

  7. Rivera is an excellent coach and an asset to the community. The next owner would be smart to keep him. He has a knack for finding good assistants, drafts strongly, and has done wonders with patchwork O-lines and D-backfields.

  11. I don’t think Rivera has anything to worry about, especially if Eddie DeBartolo buys the team. DeBartolo won multiple super bowls with two different coaches. I would imagine Eddie is planning to build that same type of organization where it really doesn’t matter who is coaching the team, as long as they’re a legit coach, and a high quality person. He won 3 SB’s with an offensive minded coach, and 2 SB’s with a defensive coach. Rivera has already been to the super bowl and is a great person, so he would be a perfect fit for DeBartolo.

