Titans get lucky when Jeff Triplette rules Marcus Mariota did not fumble

AP

The Titans finally got on the board late in the first half today in Kansas City, but they needed some help from referee Jeff Triplette.

With Tennessee facing third down in Kansas City territory, Marcus Mariota dropped back to pass. Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson blitzed and drilled Mariota with a brutal shot to the midsection. Mariota dropped the ball and the Chiefs pounced on it.

But Triplette blew his whistle instantly when Johnson hit Mariota, ruling that Mariota’s forward progress had stopped. That seemed like an incredibly quick whistle, but forward progress is not reviewable, so Chiefs coach Andy Reid couldn’t challenge the call.

On the next play, the Titans kicked a field goal to get on the board for the first time. They trail 14-3.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce struggled to the locker room with an injury before halftime, which has to be a concern. The Kelce injury and the Triplette call are the only things that have gone against the Chiefs all day.