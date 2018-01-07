Alex Smith not ready to talk about his future

Getty Images

In the first half of Saturday’s game against the Titans, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith went 19-of-23 for 231 yards and two touchdowns to help his team build a 21-3 lead.

The second half didn’t go nearly as well. Smith was 5-of-10 for 33 yards and the Titans scored 19 straight points to end the Chiefs’ season and kick off speculation about what they will do with Smith this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes is waiting in the wings at quarterback and that’s led plenty of people to suggest that Smith will be on the move this offseason to clear a spot in the starting lineup for the team’s 2017 first-round pick. Smith wasn’t in a mood to discuss that notion after the game, but said he wants to stay in Kansas City.

“I mean, are you kidding?” Smith said, via the Kansas City Star. “I signed a contract, I’m under contract for another year. So like I said, I’m not thinking about anything else. I’m obviously disappointed. I felt like we had a good chance, and it’s gone. It’s over.”

Smith, who set career highs with 4,042 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns in the regular season, is set to make $14.5 million in salary next season and his contract also calls for a $2 million roster bonus.