Alex Smith not ready to talk about his future

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
Getty Images

In the first half of Saturday’s game against the Titans, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith went 19-of-23 for 231 yards and two touchdowns to help his team build a 21-3 lead.

The second half didn’t go nearly as well. Smith was 5-of-10 for 33 yards and the Titans scored 19 straight points to end the Chiefs’ season and kick off speculation about what they will do with Smith this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes is waiting in the wings at quarterback and that’s led plenty of people to suggest that Smith will be on the move this offseason to clear a spot in the starting lineup for the team’s 2017 first-round pick. Smith wasn’t in a mood to discuss that notion after the game, but said he wants to stay in Kansas City.

“I mean, are you kidding?” Smith said, via the Kansas City Star. “I signed a contract, I’m under contract for another year. So like I said, I’m not thinking about anything else. I’m obviously disappointed. I felt like we had a good chance, and it’s gone. It’s over.”

Smith, who set career highs with 4,042 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns in the regular season, is set to make $14.5 million in salary next season and his contract also calls for a $2 million roster bonus.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Alex Smith not ready to talk about his future

  1. Alex Smith is a system QB who can get the easy plays that the defense is willing to give him. He’ll occasionally make a good play, but not with the consistency of an elite QB. When defenses buckle down and make you beat them, Alex has never been able to do that. He’s always been better than a handful of starting QB’s, so he can always get a job. He’s a good stepping stone to a guy like Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is an elite QB. He’ll be a top five QB. He can make winning plays. Smith probably has $100 million in the bank. He’ll be ok.

  2. Smith played better in defeat than many a Super Bowl winning QB in many a playoff win. His receivers dropped crucial passes. He broke off a big run at a crucial moment, only to have it called back on a holding penalty.

    Atlanta flopped worse in the Super Bowl last year, but they are right back in the hunt.

    KC would be crazy not to keep this nucleus together.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!