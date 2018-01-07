Richie Incognito injured during scoreless first quarter

Getty Images

The Bills are back in the playoffs for the first time since 1999, but they’re still looking for their first points since Steve Christie’s field goal set the stage for the Music City Miracle at the end of a Wild Card loss to the Titans 18 years ago.

The Jaguars are also looking to get on the board as the first quarter of Sunday’s game ended without any points for either team. The Bills had the longest drive just before the quarter came to an end, but they punted after Tyrod Taylor threw an incompletion while under pressure on third-and-2 near midfield.

LeSean McCoy has been used often despite the ankle injury that had his status in doubt heading into Sunday. He has seven carries and a catch, but they’ve produced just 15 yards against a Jaguars defense that has been just as unforgiving as it was during the regular season.

Their efforts to improve on that output will be hindered by the loss of left guard Richie Incognito. Incognito left with a shoulder injury 10 minutes into the game and is called questionable to return.

UPDATE 1:46 p.m. ET: Incognito returned for the Bills’ first possession of the second quarter, which began after Buffalo forced the third Jacksonville punt of the afternoon.