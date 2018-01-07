Bills strike first, take 3-0 lead

Getty Images

It took almost an entire half and an extended series of plays near the Jaguars end zone, but we finally have some points in Jacksonville.

The Bills were ready to settle for a field goal after Calais Campbell tripped up Tyrod Taylor short of a first down on a third down scramble inside the 5-yard-line, but Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith jumped offside with the teams lined up for Steven Hauschka‘s kick to give Buffalo new life.

It was snuffed out almost immediately when wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was flagged for offensive pass interference on the next play and Hauschka eventually returned to the field just after the two minute warning. He made a 31-yard field goal to put the Bills up 3-0 after what wound up as an 18-play drive.

Smith’s penalty was one of three that cost the Jaguars on the drive. Cornerback A.J. Bouye was penalized for holding on a third down and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hit Taylor in the head while the quarterback was sliding at the end of the run to surrender 15 yards.

The Jaguars missed what looked like a golden opportunity to put the first points on the board when they lost three yards after an interception by cornerback Aaron Colvin in Bills territory earlier in the second quarter. That’s been the story of the first half for the Jaguars, who have just two first downs in a poor showing by their offense.