Charles Johnson a healthy scratch for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers had just gotten Charles Johnson back from a four-game suspension last week, but decided they didn’t need him today.

The Panthers deactivated the veteran defensive end for today’s wild card game against the Saints.

Without him, the Panthers will reply on Bryan Cox Jr. as part of their line rotation, a curious move against a team running as well as the Saints have this year.

Johnson played just 17 of 72 snaps in his return lsat week against the Falcons, after serving his time for violating the league’s PED policy.

Also inactive for the Panthers are cornerback Kevon Seymour, guard Amini Silatolu, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, center Greg Van Roten, defensive end Zach Moore, and tackle Blaine Clausell.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active, after being listed as questionable this week with a thigh injury.

The Saints inactives include running back Jonathan Williams, defensive end Kasim Edebali, offensive linemen Cameron Tom and John Fullington, wide receiver Austin Carr, tight end John Phillips, and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.