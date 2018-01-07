Doug Marrone on offense: I’d be a fool if I wasn’t concerned

Getty Images

The Jaguars got a 10-3 win over the Bills on Sunday to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, but it didn’t come with much help from their offense.

Jacksonville gained 230 yards overall and Blake Bortles threw for just 87 yards as the team struggled to move the ball outside of their one touchdown drive. That touchdown was enough thanks to another stellar performance from their defense, but coach Doug Marrone said after the game that the offense will have to be better if the Jaguars are going to have a chance to beat the Jaguars.

“We never really got into a rhythm and weren’t able to get anything on third down,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “I’d be a fool to sit here and say I’m not concerned, but I’m going to take a step back and go ahead and look at it again. Obviously, if you want to continue to keep playing, you’re going to have to do a better job.”

Bortles did run for 88 crucial yards, which he compared to a baseball pitcher without a good fastball finding “another pitch to be able to win and be successful and get guys out.” That worked out for the Jaguars on Sunday, but it’s hard to argue with Marrone’s read on the overall offensive performance.